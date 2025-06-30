Rhododendron jungle hike

The native rhododendron jungle at Wawayanda State Park is in bloom early July and Sustainable Warwick will be hiking to admire it on July 6.

Because of the summer heat, an earlier start is needed. The group will meet at the park’s main parking lot at the lake at 9 a.m.

There is a $10 entry fee, but it helps local parks in need of the support more than ever.

The hike will be around 5 miles and should take around four hours with brief stops to complete. Prepare for it with the right shoes, bug spray, plenty of water, packed lunch/juicy snacks, and hiking poles. Some training walks - particular uphill training beforehand - will make the hike all the more comfortable.

Please email garden@sustainablewarwick.org if you would like to attend and directions to the meeting location will be sent. All participants will be informed of any weather cancellations ahead of time. If you register and can no longer make it, please let the Native Hikes team know so the group doesn’t wait at the parking lot.