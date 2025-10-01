Revenue shortfalls could mean a ‘very difficult budget’

At the Sept 25 Town Board meeting, Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer said that a review of the town budget revealed shortfalls in revenue areas including sales tax, mortgage tax, and interests on earning - which combined are the largest revenue source for the town after property taxes.

“This is a very difficult budget that we’re working on right now and we will continue to work very hard with our department heads to bring forward a responsible budget for the town,” Dwyer said.

The town passed a local law enabling it to exceed the 2% property tax cap. Dwyer explained that this is done every year, regardless of whether the town plans to exceed the cap.

He also shared that the state Department of Transportation’s upgrades to Route 94 and 17A continue and that it still has much work to complete in the area near Pennings. Dwyer said the town supports the state continuing work in this area so that it can focus on the planned roundabout at Reservoir Road and Route 94, which will hopefully be completed early next year.

Dwyer reminded drivers to give themselves extra time when traveling, noting it is all in the sake of progress and motorists can look forward to nice, new paved streets for next year.

Warwick will soon conduct a lottery for an affordable lots within subdivisions being built in the town, Dwyer reported. The town has two developers that meet the requirements of having an affordable lot, he said, adding that an affordable lot in this situation means that if a subdivision includes houses valued at around $800,000 or $900,000, the homes in the designated affordable lots must be prices around $575,000 to $600,000.

Dwyer acknowledged that some might argue that’s still not affordable housing and explained that it is determined by the town code as well as the state of New York based on current interest rates.

The town agreed to have Municipal Solar conduct a free feasibility study to determine the potential for solar installations on town property. Dwyer said two options being considered are installing a covered garage in the Police Department parking lot that would protect and shelter vehicle during the winter that also generates electricity for the town, as well as installing solar on top of the DPW flat roof.

The supervisor also reported that the 9.6-mile loop starting and ending at the Millers Lane/Covered Bridge Road intersection, which has long been considered a natural bike route, is now defined as such, with official signage along the path reminding motorists and cyclists to share the road. The trail connects to an existing loop along Prices Switch Road in New Jersey.

Also during the meeting, Councilman Floyd DeAngelo said that the Warwick Valley Humane Society was in urgent need of supplies due to the large number of animals in their care. Items needed include bleach, paper towels, dog biscuits, and canned cat food.