Residents report possible ICE arrests in Monroe area

Multiple residents reached out to Straus News and the Blooming Grove Town Supervisor’s office this morning to report possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the area.

Residents said they saw ICE officers making arrests on Duelk Avenue and Merriewold Lane.

Blooming Grove Town Supervisor Robert Jeroloman went to the area to investigate with the police chief. Upon arrival, residents told Jeroloman that a few people had already been “detained and taken into custody” by federal officers.

Federal agents were not in the area when Jeroloman arrived. “We’re trying to get confirmation,” he said.

The Town of Blooming Grove and the Town of Monroe both told Straus News that their municipalities were not involved or informed by ICE about any potential arrests or activities in the area.

“There was no request for assistance from the town of Blooming Grove Police Department, and the town of Blooming Grove did not assist them with any enforcement actions within the villages of Blooming Grove, and we were not given any advance,” said Jeroloman.

The South Blooming Grove mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they did not have any information.

When asked about ICE activity in the area, an ICE spokesperson did not immediately confirm or deny activity, but did ask our reporter for the exact location arrests were allegedly made. Straus News provided this information and is awaiting a response.

This is a breaking news story, which will be updated as more information becomes available.

Did you witness possible ICE activity this morning? Contact our reporter by email: molly.colgan@strausnews.com