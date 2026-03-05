Residents invited to help shape play café and time bank

The Community Care Collective, a group of local residents collaborating with Family Central and We the People Warwick, is exploring two community-driven initiatives — a play café and a time bank — and is inviting public input before moving forward.

Community members are welcome to share input on these initiatives on March 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Albert Wisner Public Library. Register at albertwisnerlibrary.org or call (845) 986-1047 ext. 4.

Play cafés offer a relaxed, drop-in atmosphere where children are free to play while caregivers enjoy light refreshments and connect with one another. There are no fees or long-term commitments—just an inviting environment designed to ease isolation and foster new friendships.

A time bank is designed for the broader community, from teens to seniors. Neighbors exchange skills and services using time as currency — one hour given equals one hour earned. Whether offering tutoring, rides, snow shoveling, tech help, home repairs, gardening, or companionship, the model affirms that everyone’s time and talents have value.

Before launching these initiatives, organizers are listening. Families, local businesses, faith communities, and residents interested in hosting or helping shape a pilot are encouraged to participate.

Those who can’t attend on March 21 are invited to share their thoughts in an online survey at https://shorturl.at/Dlcnd.