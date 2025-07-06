Regatta this week on Greenwood Lake

The Rebel 2025 National Championship Regatta will be held Thursday, July 10 through Saturday, July 12 on Greenwood Lake.

The three-day competition features Rebel sailboats with two-person crews representing West Milford’s Awosting Yacht Squadron, the Grand Rapids Yacht Club from East Grand Rapids, Mich., and the Lake Fenton Sailing Club from Fenton, Mich.

The competition tests skill, boat preparation, endurance and racing tactics. All the boats are closely matched.

Individual races will last from 45 minutes to one hour.

“When you have seven or eight boats on the line and everyone is trying to cross the line at the windward end all the same time, the jockeying for position is a test of wills and skill,” said Jack Roe, fleet captain of the Awosting Yacht Squadron. “From start to finish, the exhilaration is exciting, competitive and great to view.”

Races will be held from 10 a.m. to about 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The final race is at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by an awards presentation at noon at the Awosting Boathouse.

The event is free and may be watched from the Awosting Boathouse, 35 Long Pond Road, Hewitt, on the east shore of Greenwood Lake.