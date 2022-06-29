Ready for a Great American Weekend?

After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, Great American Weekend returns to the heart of downtown Goshen Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

Located at 33 Park Place on the lawn outside First Presbyterian Church, the two-day festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Over 150 craft vendors and lots of delicious food tents will be at Great American Weekend all weekend long. There will be no carnival this year, but lots of activities for kids will be available, from a rock wall and petting zoo, to pony rides.

The first-ever Great American Weekend was 40 years ago, created in 1982 to boost attendance at the Historic Track after betting was eliminated. It’s grown ever since, drawing approximately 20,000 visitors to downtown Goshen each year.

Here’s a listing of scheduled events:

Saturday, July 2:

8 a.m., Goshen Rotary 5k/10k Heroes Run: Both races start at the Orange County Government Center. Bibs can be picked up Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cataract Fire House, or Saturday morning from 6:30 to 8 a.m. at the government center. The race supports Goshen Rotary’s community service projects. Register online at www.bit.ly/GAWrun22.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Library Book Sale: The Great American Weekend Book Sale will be in the Goshen Public Library’s Pomares Community Room, featuring gently used books, DVDs, and audiobooks available for sale with a good faith donation.

11 a.m., Gates Open for 1 p.m. Horse Races: New York County Fair Races and C.K.G. Billings ($5 admission, kids 12 and under free)

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Live Music: Nini and the Gun

1:15 - 2:45 p.m., Live Music: Hurley Mountain Highway

3 - 5 p.m., Live Music: Alec and the Pocket

Sunday, July 3:

11 a.m., Gates Open for 1 p.m. Horse Races: New York Excelsior Races, 3-Year-old Trotters and Pacers, and Hall of Fame Race

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Live Music: Jennie Jazz Duo

1:15 - 2:45 p.m., Live Music: That 70’s Band

3 - 5 p.m., Live Music: Johnny Irizarry and the Rev Dogs