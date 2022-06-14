Fireworks and music to light up Greenwood Lake

Fireworks and music are the kindling being gathered for the Greenwood Lake annual Fourth of July event. The two-day celebration begins with a live concert with GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter David Nail, and Country Music Association artist and Grammy Recording Academy member Lauren Davidson, on July 1, followed by a fireworks show on the lake, July 2, 2022.

Friday, July 1, 2022 is a ticketed event, produced by Festival Works. Hailing from Kennett, Missouri, David Nail’s early releases, such as I’m About To Come Alive, A Million Dreams, I’m A Fire and Fighter, launched his career and led to other ventures. He’s written or co-written multiple hits.

Critics laud his singing: The late Chuck Dauphin, for one, praised Nail’s ability to turn an “ordinary lyric and arrangement” into a “tour de force,” adding, “simply put... he is not one of us.” In Nail’s own words, “My philosophy has always been, I just hope to have a good enough year that I can have a next year while staying as true to myself as I possibly can.”

CMA artist Lauren Davidson blends New York City vibes with the tones of contemporary country music. Audio Fuzz Magazine describes Lauren as “an early Patsy Cline or Linda Ronstadt; with that I can do this myself attitude,” while Digital Journal dubbed her “one of country music’s most underrated female artists” on the scene.

She has made many radio appearances, played shows with Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, and Willie Nelson. She also performed at Madison Square Garden, as part of PBR’s Sold Out “Unleash The Beast” tour.

The cost of general admission to the July 1 event, available from https://eventbrite.com/e/david-nail-live-in-greenwood-lake-ny-tickets-336048188177, covers operating expenses for all staff, artists, tents, lighting, sound, stage, electrical, security, shuttles, marketing, volunteer and staff meals, parking attendants, construction, additional power, police, DPW, EMS, fire services, and all the hard work that makes such an event happen.Saturday’s event, July 2, 2022, will kick off at 2 p.m. and features two live bands, food trucks, beer trucks, soft drinks, and culminates with a free fireworks show over Greenwood Lake, Orange County’s largest fresh water lake