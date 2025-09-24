Pumpkin Palooza returns in late October for second year

All One One All (AOOA) Farm is gearing up for its last Seasonal Smackdown of the year: Pumpkin Palooza. The fall competition, now in its second year, invites home cooks to show off their best pumpkin and winter squash dishes for a good cause.

Pumpkin Palooza is the third Seasonal Smackdown of 2025 and the sixth overall since the series launched in 2024. Since then, AOOA’s Smackdowns — including the Strawberry Jam-Boree and Salsa Showdown — have drawn hundreds of food lovers to the farm.

On Saturday, Oct 25, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., contestants will present sweet and savory pumpkin-based creations for a panel of celebrity judges and for public tasting. Two winners will be crowned— one Judge’s Pick and one People’s Choice — and will receive unique prizes. Contestant registration is open through Oct. 11.

For those who prefer tasting over competing, “Taster” tickets are just $5 and include samples of every dish and the chance to cast a vote. Proceeds benefit AOOA’s Fresh Food for All program, which provides fresh produce to local food pantries, helping combat food insecurity across Orange County.

“We created our Seasonal Smackdown culinary competitions to bring the community together while supporting a greater cause — because good agriculture should be for everyone,” Project Director Alix Daguin said. “Pumpkin Palooza is always a highlight of the year. The creativity and enthusiasm people bring to the table are truly inspiring.”

All ages are welcome, and light refreshments will be served. AOOA’s Farm Stand eatery will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with cocktails and beer available for purchase.

AOOA is located at 221 Craigville Road in Goshen. For more information and to register in advance, log onto it at https://shorturl.at/tQkgu.

All For One One For All (AOOA) is D’Artagnan Foundation’s non-profit regenerative silvopasture farm, farm stand, eatery, distillery, and education center in New York’s Mid-Hudson Valley. Founded in 2021 by Ariane Daguin and her daughter, Alix Daguin, the name of the farm is inspired by the famous proclamation in Alexandre Dumas’ “Three Musketeers” which captures the heart of the project: to stand up for what is right and enrich the local community, together. AOOA Farm promotes responsible agricultural and culinary practices as transformative tools for personal well-being, community prosperity, and global sustainability.