Public Library Receives Community Engagement Grant

Florida Public Library ireceived a grant from the Ramapo Catskill Library System for its Memory Care for Older Adults Program.

The program, which includes a series of three workshops and a Memory Café, will be held during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month.

Sharon Mills-Besheer of the Alzheimer’s Association will be on hand to discuss and bring awareness to older adults and caregivers about what Alzheimer’s and Dementia is, what the risk factors are, the benefits of early detection, and tips for healthy aging based on the latest research. The first workshop, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia will be on Friday, June 6, followed by 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Thursday, June 12, and Healthy Living for the Brain and Body on Wednesday, June 18. All are at 6:30 p.m.

The library will also host a Memory Café on Saturday, June 28 from 1 to 3 pm at the Seward Senior Center where individuals living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia and their care partners can come together to socialize, engage in crafts and games, share experiences, and build meaningful connections. Light refreshments will be served.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant,” said Library Director, Meg Sgombick. “Library Assistant Clarisa Rosario-DeGroate who authored the grant is to be congratulated for her initiative on developing this informative program for older adults and their caregivers,.”