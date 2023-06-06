Pride parade and show set for June 11

Warwick NY Pride and Parade will take place on Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

The celebration begins at the Warwick Valley Community Center with free brunch, float decorating, body art, making and support tables, and DJ Skyhook. The WVCC is located at 11 Hamilton Ave., Warwick.

The parade steps off at 1.30 p.m. from the Community Center and will be accompanied by the Funkrust Brass Band. It will travel down Orchard Street, turn left onto Oakland Avenue to Main Street, then onto High Street and Forester Avenue. It will end at the covered pavilion at Memorial Park for the Pride Show. The route is approximately 1.5 miles.

For the past decade, Warwick has celebrated its LGBTQ+ community with a party at the Warwick Valley Community Center and a downtown parade followed by the Pride Show - an afternoon of entertainment. The show represents local talent and can be enjoyed by all.

“The Pride Parade and celebration has grown over time and represents the community support that we give to our LGBTQ residents and their families,” Mayor Michael J. Newhard said. “It is through an environment of safety and acceptance that we all flourish and that allows for individuality and personal growth.”

To ensure a joyful and safe event, the Warwick Police will again accompany the parade and additional officers will be available throughout the day. The organizers invite residents to bring the family, show support for the LGBTQ+ community, and have a great day out in Warwick.

Parking is limited at the Community Center, but ample parking is available at Memorial Park for those who would like to leave a vehicle for the end of the day.

For more information, contact Karen Thomas at the WVCC at 845-986-6422.