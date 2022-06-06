Day of Acceptance and Pride Parade marches June 12

(Warwick, NY) The Day of Acceptance on June 12 celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and their allies In Warwick, with festivities beginning at Warwick Valley Community Center at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to decorate floats, make processional art for the parade, eat a free “rainbow bagel brunch,” and dance to DJ Skyhook. Mental health and support organization booths will also be there.

Acting Out Playhouse will present a medley of tunes from Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat at 12:30 p.m. Then the parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. The route is Orchard Street to Railroad Green, South Street to Main Street, then returning to the Community Center.

The Pride Drag Show starts at 2.45pm at the Center, with Mistress of Ceremonies Eve Starr joined by guest star Evita Loca, from New York City. Audience members are invited to join them on stage and can register for So You Think You Can Drag, for which More details are on the Community Center’s FB event page.

All are welcome to march with their own banner. To register a float call the WV Community Center, (845) 986-6422.

The Day of Acceptance is supported by Life Skills for Teens & Living Well programs, funded by the NYS Office of Children and Family Services through the Orange County Youth Bureau; Drug-Free Communities, Office of Addiction Services & Support; the Town and Village of Warwick; WVCC Youth groups; Warwick NY Pride; and Wickham Works.