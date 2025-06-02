Pollinators are planted

Volunteers planted pollinators in a long-neglected 10 acre parcel in Wickham Woodlands Park on Tuesday, May 27.

They completed the first of seven planned pollinator patches, designed to be both visually appealing and support birds and butterflies. Pollinator Patch coordinator Brenden Wagner prepared the seeds to be planted in a pattern of yellow and purple flowers that has special meaning for the Warwick community.

The Pollinator Patches are just one part of the overall plan for Transformation Trails. An arboretum is already well on its way with more than 80 trees planted and more planned for the fall.

A major grant application has been filed with New York State Parks and Recreation for an amphitheater that will look out over Wickham Lake and hold about 300 people for concerts and other community events. There will also be exercise stations, a STEAM education center for all grades, a sculpture garden and a network of accessible pathways winding through and connecting all these elements. When these elements are in place, the “transformation” from the former Mid-Orange Correctional Facility until 2011 will be complete.