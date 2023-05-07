Pollinator Fest to raise awareness for bees, butterflies

The First Annual Pollinator Fest, an event is designed to raise awareness on the plight of the pollinators, will be held on May 20 from 1-5 p.m. Hosted by the Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery, it will feature Jonny Rosch & Many Special Friends presenting a tribute to Bruce Springsteen and music of the Jersey Shore.

The show will include a number of nationally recognized touring musicians from both the Rock and Folk worlds who are also concerned about the monarch butterfly and pollinator decline.

Other activities will include four butterfly-themed Taco Stations (no butterflies will be harmed or eaten!), a Kids Activity Center for face painting, decorating rocks to place in your garden, and face-in-hole photo ops with a favorite pollinator. Visit the Native Plant Sale area and pick out some plants that are sure to attract pollinators like monarchs and swallow tails to add to the beauty of your garden. “Save the Monarch” T-shirts will also be available for sale and all proceeds go to supporting the Hudson Valley Pollinators Project, developed by the Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery and Orange Environment, Inc. (OE).

A recent Native Pollinator Survey taken to assess the health of native pollinator populations in New York state discovered that almost 40% of bees, ants, wasps, butterflies, moths, flies, and beetles are in danger. This study just confirmed what gardeners, beekeepers, farmers, and scientists have observed over the last few decades: The insects that fertilize crops, flowers, and trees are decreasing and that many of them may soon be listed as endangered or threatened. This situation is bad for the pollinators but it’s also bad for people as well.

Information tables on pollinators, native plant care, the Hudson Valley Pollinator Project, Orange Environment’s many workshops like How to Grow Organic Vegetables in Your Backyard, Inoculating Wood Logs with Shiitake Plugs, Rainwater Catchment, and Home Composting and OE’s current work will also be a part of the event.

The Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery is located at 114 Little York Road in Warwick. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door or at market.wvwinery.com. Call 845-258-4858 for information.

Come listen to some great music and support this worthy cause. For more info on this project and musicians’ bios, log onto hvpollinators.org.