Empire State Native Pollinator Survey completed

New York Natural Heritage Program (NYNHP) recently completed the multi-year Empire State Native Pollinator Survey. The pollinator survey documents the conservation status of 451 species. This included a wide array of native insect pollinators, including four groups of bees, two groups of flies, two groups of beetles, and two groups of moths. This inventory of the state’s native pollinators was recommended in the New York’s Pollinator Protection Plan.

Some highlights of the survey:

NYNHP conducted hundreds of field surveys all over New York and compiled data from museum collections and observations from community/citizen scientists—this totaled over 230,000 insect records.

Hundreds of volunteers provided tens of thousands of insect specimens and photographs.

The project added 16 bee and fly species to the known pollinators in New York State, but 79 species that were once recorded could not be found.

NYNHP determined that 38% of New York’s native pollinators are at risk of extirpation (becoming regionally extinct). In the worst-case scenario, as much as 60% of native insect pollinators may be at risk.

You Can Help Pollinators:

Management considerations for pollinator conservation include conserving habitat, reducing pesticides, controlling invasive plants, changing mowing regimes, converting lawns into meadows, discouraging high densities of honeybee hives, controlling deer browsing of the understory, retaining logs and snags in forests, and maintaining dark skies for nocturnal species.