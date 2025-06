The polling location for Town of Warwick election districts 11 and 18 has been moved from St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church to Florida Senior Center, located at 1 Cohen Circle in Florida.

Today’s extreme heat prompted the Board of Elections to move the poll site.

Polls at the Florida Senior Center will remain open until 9 p.m. this evening. Republican voters will select a candidate for Orange County Legislature District 2.