Polish Legion of American Veterans USA awards scholarships to local students

On Thursday, July 2, Samantha Kelley, a Warwick Valley High School graduate, and Sophia Escobar, a Minisink Valley High School graduate, read their submitted scholarship essays and were awarded scholarships from the Polish Legion of American Veterans (PLAV) USA – 16 Pine Island Memorial Post.

This fall, Samantha will attend SUNY Fredonia, and Sophia will attend Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The event was hosted by the PLAV Post 16 Ladies Auxiliary, who also provided the dinner and beautiful cake honoring this year’s scholarship recipients.

“Congratulations to Samantha and Sophia, and best wishes for continued success as they begin this exciting new chapter,” the legion shared.