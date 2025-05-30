Pippa Carey wins art contest

Florida 8th grader Pippa Carey won this year’s journal cover competition for the 2025 Florida Family Fun Fest.

The publication will feature photos and highlights from the event as well as advertisements from local businesses.

Carey shared that her inspiration for her winning cover came from her own experience at past Family Fun Fests. She has happy memories attending the event with her friends and family.

“I like seeing all of my friends and I love going on the rides,” Carey shared.

Students were given the opportunity to participate in the contest as an assignment in art class with Francesca Allen.

“Mrs. Allen makes art really fun,” Carey said. “She gives us assignments and tells us what to do, but always lets us do our own thing and make things our own, which I think is the whole point of art.”

Carey shared that being a student in Allen’s class makes her look forward to attending art class. “I like it a lot!”

This year’s festival will take place Sunday, August 10. It will host a variety of rides, vendors, performances, and more.