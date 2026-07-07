Pine Island man drowns while kayaking

Pine Island resident Scott N. Meyer lost his life on July 4 in what police believe was a drowning accident while kayaking in the Sullivan County town of Rockland.

On July 4, at approximately 8:48 p.m., New York State Police assigned to Liberty responded to a report of an overturned kayaker at Mongaup Pond Campground, located at 231 Mongaup Pond Road.



According to a July 6 state police press release, “The preliminary investigation determined that [Meyer] left his campsite between 4 and 5 p.m. to go fishing in his kayak. At approximately 7 p.m., a bystander discovered Meyer’s kayak floating approximately 10 feet from shore. The kayak was overturned and completely submerged.”

After an extensive search that evening and the morning of July 5, Meyer was located by the Sullivan County Dive Team at the bottom of the lake in approximately 14 feet of water, near the area where he was last observed in his kayak.

Police said there were no initial signs of foul play, and the preliminary cause of death is consistent with drowning. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and state forest ranger assisted.