Pennings celebrates ‘40/10’

Pennings Farm Market and Pennings Farm Cidery is celebrating its “40/10” anniversary honoring 40 years of Pennings Farm Market and 10 years of Pennings Farm Cidery.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, the celebration will span both Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 South) and Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike), transforming the grounds into a full-day tribute to farming heritage, community connection, and the generations who have shaped the Pennings story.

This milestone event offers free admission and is open to the public.

A celebration rooted in gratitude

What began as a roadside farm stand has grown into one of Warwick’s most recognizable gathering places, woven into the rhythm of the seasons, local agriculture, and community tradition.

“This anniversary is not just ours,” said the Pennings family. “It belongs to every customer, every family, every farmer, every staff member, and every neighbor who has supported us, grown with us, and believed in what this farm could become.”

More than four decades, Pennings has evolved from a traditional farm market into a multi-experience destination rooted in agriculture, hospitality, and agritourism, expanding with intention while staying grounded in its farming origins. Ten years ago, the addition of the cidery marked a new chapter, further deepening Pennings’ role as a year-round community gathering space.

Pennings 40/10 celebration will include live music featuring headliners Tangent and Black Dirt Bandits, JP Conques, Jeremy Langdale and Brotherhood, a menu celebrating decades of Pennings food favorites, family-friendly farm experiences and interactive activities, kids’ activities and agricultural experiences.

In addition the event will feature Pennings Corn Eating contest, generations of guest bartenders and memorabilia showcases.