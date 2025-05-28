Park Avenue Elementary hosts Monarch Village Festival June 21

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, the Monarch Village Pollinator Project will host its second annual Monarch Village Festival at Park Avenue Elementary School. This family-friendly event showcases exhibits from local students and raises awareness of the role of pollinators in the environment.

As the first designated Monarch Village in New York State, Warwick is committed to pollinator conservation and community engagement. The project collaborates with K–12 educators and schools to support Monarch butterflies and promote land stewardship and incorporate lessons about native plants and pollinators – especially milkweed, the sole food source for Monarch caterpillars – into the curriculum and on school grounds.

Festival highlights will include:

• Educational exhibits by local students and activities for children and families

• Plant raffle and milkweed seed stations

• Opportunities to learn about creating pollinator-friendly habitats at home

• 11 a.m. choral performance by Warwick Valley Middle School students led by Shane Peters

The Monarch Village Festival serves as a call to action for residents to support Monarch butterflies and other pollinators by planting and preserving native plant species and reducing harmful land use practices. With pollinator populations in decline, community-based efforts like this are more crucial than ever for sustaining healthy ecosystems and our own wellbeing.

Park Avenue Elementary School is located at 10 Park Ave. in Warwick. Admission is free.