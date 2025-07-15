PAC’s purchase approved

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced that The Orange County Legislature unanimously voted to approve the county’s purchase of the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on July 1, 2025.

The vote followed the Town of Chester’s earlier approval of the plan.

Located in the Hamlet of Sugar Loaf in the Town of Chester, the Performing Arts Center has hosted concerts, theater productions, film screenings, and public gatherings for years. It sits on 8.77 acres and includes a nearly 20,000-square-foot building with a 689-seat main stage, a 260-seat outdoor pavilion, and ample on-site parking.

Support for the purchase came from leaders in the county’s business, education, tourism, and trades industries, Neuhaus indicated.

“This is a win for our residents,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “I want to thank the Legislature for their support and the Town of Chester for partnering with us. The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center is a cherished part of our community, and now we’re ensuring it remains a vibrant and accessible space for years to come.”

Support for the purchase came from leaders in the county’s business, education, tourism, and trades industries, Neuhaus indicated.

“I’m happy to see the high interest from the County Executive and overwhelming support from the County Legislator in the purchasing of the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center,” Town of Chester Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said. “I’m looking forward to their formal proposal and working with them in a productive way moving forward. This could be a great opportunity for Chester residents and Orange County as a whole.”

Under county ownership, the Center will be revitalized and developed into a regional destination for live performances, educational programming, and community events. The venue will also provide new opportunities for collaboration with schools and local organizations.

“This investment is about more than preserving a building, it’s about enriching the lives of our residents,” Neuhaus added, “Just like our parks and museums, performing arts centers serve as vital community anchors. They stimulate our economy, foster creativity, build connections, and help define the identity of our County.”