Orange County School Boards Association offers workshop for prospective school board members

Orange County School Boards Association is offering a workshop for prospective school board members. This virtual event will occur on Tuesday, March 24, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The workshop will offer information into the legal and practical qualifications for serving on a school board, the roles and responsibilities of a school board member, time commitment and decisions made by school boards.



This free workshop is offered by OCSBA as a community service. Reservations are required. RSVP by March 20 to attend. To RSVP & register, email: karyn.meier@ocsba.com.