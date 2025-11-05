Orange County Legislature District 2: Election Results

Three candidates were on the ballot, but only two were actively running for County Legislator in District 2: Democrat Jonathan Redeker and Republican Aaron Ubides. Current County Legislator James O’Donnell was listed on the Conservative line, but is retiring.

According to unofficial results, Jonathan Redeker was elected Orange County Legislator of District 2, which serves Goshen, Florida, and part of Warwick. He will serve a four-year term.

As of press time, total votes were as follows:

James O’Donnell (C): 434

Jonathan Redeker (D): 2,369

Aaron Ubides (R): 1,780