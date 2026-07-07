Orange County employees honored at Government Technology’s New York IT Leadership Forum in Albany

Two Orange County Government employees from the Department of Information Technology Services (ITS) have been recognized with prestigious leadership awards at Government Technology’s New York IT Leadership Forum in Albany. The annual awards honor outstanding state and local government technology professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and service in advancing public-sector technology.

Lane, Hunt director of systems integration, received the High Impact Leader Award. Over the past year, Hunt has led transformative initiatives that strengthened the County’s cybersecurity posture, modernized critical public safety systems, enhanced governance, and improved technology services across county government, the county shared in a press release.

Justin Klepper, assistant director of systems Integration, earned the Up and Coming Leader Award. Klepper has distinguished himself through strategic thinking, technical expertise, collaborative leadership, and his ability to deliver innovative solutions to complex technology challenges, the county shared in a press release.

“Orange County continues to invest in innovative technology that improves government services for our residents while strengthening cybersecurity and operational efficiency,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “Lane and Justin are exceptional leaders whose dedication, expertise, and commitment to public service have helped position Orange County as a technology leader in New York State. Congratulations on this well‑deserved recognition.”