O&R HomeBoost energy kits available at local libraries

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) has announced a new partnership with HomeBoost and the Ramapo Catskill Library System (RCLS) to help customers improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

O&R customers can now borrow a HomeBoost BoostBox, a do-it-yourself energy kit, from more than 20 libraries throughout Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties. The free kit includes a thermal camera that connects to a smartphone and instructions on how to set up an account through the HomeBoost app.

Once downloaded, the app will give customers step-by-step instructions on how to use the camera to scan areas throughout their home, including doors, windows, and any other areas of concern. Customers are also encouraged to take photos of their thermostat, as well as the labels on their heating system and other major appliances.

Within days of completing and submitting an assessment through the app, customers will receive a free custom energy report via email, a $99 value, courtesy of O&R. The report will include do-it-yourself improvement suggestions, as well as steps to take advantage of various O&R energy efficiency programs, rebates, and incentives. Some suggestions could require a professional contractor.

“This partnership reflects one more way libraries are supporting our communities,” said Grace Riario, executive director of the Ramapo Catskill Library System. “By offering access to HomeBoost kits through RCLS member libraries, we are helping families save energy, lower costs, and make informed choices for their homes.”

To date, BoostBox users are finding clear opportunities to cut energy waste in their homes:

94 percent are advised to add weather stripping and caulking to windows and doors. 92 percent are encouraged to consult a professional about improving air sealing and insulation. 87 percent receive recommendations to install window treatments to reduce heat loss.

To participate in this program, customers must have an active O&R account, a library card from the Ramapo Catskill Library System, and an iPhone or Android. HomeBoost kits are available on the shelves of the following RCLS libraries:

Orange County

Greenwood Lake Public Library

Albert Wisner Public Library

Florida Public Library

Josephine-Louise Public Library

Chester Public Library

Monroe Free Library

Goshen Public Library

Port Jervis Free Library

Sloatsburg Public Library

Moffat Library of Washingtonville

Tuxedo Park Library

Rockland County

Suffern Free Library

Blauvelt Free Library

Valley Cottage Library

Pearl River Public Library

Nyack Library

Palisades Free Library

Haverstraw King’s Daughters Public Library (HA1-Village Branch)

Haverstraw King’s Daughters Public Library (HA2-Main Library)

Nanuet Public Library

New City Library

Rose Memorial Library

Finkelstein Memorial Library

Sullivan County

Mamakating Library

If your local RCLS library is not listed, kits are available upon request and can be delivered to your selected branch for pickup. Click here for more information about O&R and HomeBoost.

About O&R

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc., one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy companies. O&R is a regulated utility that provides electric service to approximately 300,000 customers in southeastern New York State (where its franchise name is Orange and Rockland Utilities) and northern New Jersey (where it’s Rockland Electric Company), and natural gas service to approximately 140,000 customers in New York.

About HomeBoost

HomeBoost turns invisible energy waste into actionable savings. Its platform utilizes thermal imaging and computer vision to diagnose home performance issues and generate personalized energy reports with clear, actionable recommendations. Beyond just identifying problems, HomeBoost bridges the gap to solutions by connecting homeowners with relevant utility rebates, step-by-step guidance for common DIY improvements, and local contractors. Through partnerships with major utilities, libraries and community organizations, HomeBoost is democratizing access to energy efficiency, helping households reduce costs and make their homes more comfortable.

