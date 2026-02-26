O&R expands energy affordability program

Orange and Rockland Utilities (O&R) has expanded income-eligibility discounts on gas and electric bills through its energy affordability program (EAP).

The expanded EAP enables households with incomes under the state median income, who are not enrolled in government assistance programs to qualify for for support. Previously, customers had to be enrolled in government assistance programs to qualify for assistance.

As of Feb. 23, 388 existing O&R customers have taken advantage of the discounts through the expanded EAP, the utilities provider reported.

“The expansion of the energy affordability program is something O&R has long supported. Now, we are proud to provide energy bill assistance to so many more customers throughout our service area,” said Janette Espino, O&R vice president of customer service. “As the cost of living continues to rise, this is an opportunity to help more of our vulnerable customers, who may not qualify for government assistance, but could use financial relief.”

Discount eligibility varies by household size and income. Eligible customers for the expanded program must not be currently enrolled in the existing EAP. Customers who qualify based on income must apply directly for program benefits. Visit https://shorturl.at/iCa7XO&R for information on eligibility and how to enroll.