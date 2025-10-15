New subdivision slated to begin construction in 2027

For the first time since the law came into effect more than 22 years ago, construction on the Town of Warwick’s first affordable lot subdivision projects will soon be underway.

During the Oct. 9 Warwick Town Board meeting, Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer said that construction on a new subdivision, which will include three affordable lots, will begin in 2027. He added that another planned subdivision will have one affordable lot.

At the prior board meeting, Dwyer said that if the other houses in the subdivision ranged in price from $800,000 to $900,000, the houses on the homes on the affordable lots will have to be between approximately $575,000 to $600,000 in cost. During the Oct. 9, meeting, Dwyer said this information, which was published in The Advertiser, was just an estimate and should not have been taken as fact. He said the actual figure for the affordable lots would be closer to $380,000 and added that this number is tied to interest rates and could fluctuate.

“So - stay tuned, pay attention. you could potentially land yourself a $900,000 house for $380,000,” Dwyer said.

More information about the affordable lot and who may qualify can be found in the town code. Dwyer said the town will publish more information early next year on who qualifies and how to enter.

The town is working with its Climate Smart Committee and Sustainable Warwick to consider a townwide composting initiative for the town. Dwyer noted that the town already engages in successful small-scale composting efforts, with collections at the Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market and Lakeside Farmers’ Market in Greenwood Lake. He said the town is planning to tour larger-scale composting facilities in the New Paltz area to get a sense of the process, the cost and potential benefits for the town.

Reducing the fees associated with transporting school food waste that could instead be composted, would be a major cost saver for the town and could potentially lower school taxes, Dwyer said.

In other environmental news, the town is joining a class action suit against certain chemical manufacturers over the presence of PFAS or “forever” chemicals in the town’s water systems. Dwyer said that while the town is not above the limits that are set by the state, no amount of PFAS is acceptable in the town’s drinking water. He said the town will make every effort to remove any possible evidence of these chemicals and that the lawsuit could mean the town will be reimbursed for any costs associated with this removal.

The town has also provided an extension to the state DOT to continue working on the area around Pennings Farm so they can attempt to finish paving that section of State Route 94 before the end of the year and then move on to the roundabout in the spring of 2026, Dwyer reported. He added that this would be weather dependent, but the goal of the contractor and the DOT is to have that section of Route 94 paved from the New Jersey border down to ShopRite/Price Chopper intersection by the end of the year.

Dwyer also reminded motorists to expect some delays at the intersection of West Street and Main Street in the Village of Warwick, where overnight construction will occur. He also reiterated that the Village of Florida continues to experience significant traffic issues related to road work in the area. He said that it appears that the project is a little behind schedule and a lot needs to be done in a short time.

“We appreciate everybody’s patience, and I think everyone is on the same page that this work needed to be done and uh we’re going to have to deal with a little bit of pain before it gets any better,” he said.

Dwyer provided an update on the Jayne Street Bridge project, noting that it continues to undergo design work, surveying and other aspects needed for the replacement. He emphasized that because the project is funded by a state grant, the town must follow the state DOT’s schedule and meet DOT and federal guidelines.