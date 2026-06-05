New shade structures added to village skatepark

The Warwick Skatepark Initiative (WSI) and the Village of Warwick recently partnered to add two new architectural features to the Robert J. Newhard Skatepark.

The project includes a 20’ x 40’ picnic and viewing pavilion, as well as a 10’ x 20’ shade structure located between the park’s two primary skate features—the Street Skate Area and the Bowl. The pavilion will be furnished with picnic tables for public use, providing a comfortable gathering space for skaters, families and spectators.

This collaborative effort brought together the talents and resources of many individuals and organizations. Site excavation and earthwork were completed by the Village Department of Public Works. Site planning and coordination were provided by DeGraw and DeHaan Architects. The concrete slab work was completed by DeVries Contractors, and the structures were designed and constructed by Country Lane Woodworking.

The village thanked Bill Lindberg, who spearheaded the project, as well as DPW Supervisor Mike Moser, Assistant DPW Supervisor Mike Finelli, Jason Makuch, Tony Rivera, Jeff DeGraw, Chris DeHaan, Roman Zawojski, the Warwick Skatepark Initiative Committee, and Trustee Carly Foster, Village Board Park Liaison, for their contributions and support.