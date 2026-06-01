New exhibit: ‘Chester in the Revolution’ coming to the 1915 Erie Station Museum

The Chester Historical Society’s newest exhibit, “Chester in Revolution,” will debut Sunday, June 7 at 1 p.m. at the 1915 Erie Station Museum (19 Winkler Place, Chester). Light refreshments will be served.

Running from through Nov. 1, the exhibit explores Chester’s vital role during the American Revolution through original documents, artifacts, and newly interpreted historical research.

Featured topics include:

Peter Townsend & The Great Chain Across the Hudson — The story of Sterling Iron Works and the forging of the massive chain that helped block British warships.



The Yelverton Inn — Chester’s historic tavern and a gathering place for soldiers and patriots.



The Artillery Encampment — Newly uncovered documents revealing the operations of Continental Army artillery units and a regional arsenal.



J. Hector St. John de Crèvecœur — Insights from the famed author’s letters describing life in Revolutionary‑era Chester.



The Lenape and the Revolutionary War — A look at the Lenape people’s history in the region and their experiences during the conflict.

The exhibit also includes a special showcase of artwork by Village of Chester Arts (VOCA) artists, celebrating local creativity inspired by Chester’s Revolutionary‑era heritage.

Exhibit hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.