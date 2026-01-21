New: Culinary cannabis courses

Orange County FoodTEC, in collaboration with SUNY Orange Plus, will be offering five culinary cannabis courses during the Spring semester designed to open doors to exciting opportunities for chefs, aspiring professionals, entrepreneurs and hospitality professionals in one of today’s fastest growing industries.

The courses will provide students with hands-on training and experiential opportunities so they can work safely, legally, and effectively with cannabis in culinary, beverage, and wellness environments. The first two courses kick off in late February with the remaining three courses lined up to begin in late March or April.

Each course combines culinary artistry, business strategy, and wellness education to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of responsible and creative cannabis integration in professional food settings. All five courses are offered free of charge and participants must be 21 years of age to register.

Available courses:

Cannabis Hospitality Management: Elevating the Guest Experience (Feb. 25, March 4 & 11, 4 to 8 p.m.) - Transform your hospitality business with comprehensive cannabis service integration. This certificate program equips hospitality professionals with the knowledge, skills, and best practices needed to successfully incorporate cannabis services into their operations while maintaining exceptional guest experiences and regulatory compliance.

Cannabis Mixology: Crafting Infused Beverages (March 30, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 4 to 8 p.m.) - Master the art and science of cannabis-infused beverage creation. Learn from industry pioneers to craft exceptional infused beverages, from artisanal cocktails to wellness-focused elixirs, while maintaining precise dosing, safety protocols, and outstanding flavor profiles that will set your establishment apart.

Cannabis Culinary Business Bootcamp: From Idea to Operation (April 1, 8 & 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) - Turn your cannabis culinary vision into a thriving business reality. This course provides aspiring entrepreneurs and established business owners with the comprehensive roadmap, practical tools, and industry connections needed to successfully launch and operate a cannabis culinary or hospitality venture in today’s evolving marketplace.

Cannabis and Wellness: Edibles for Health and Relaxation (April 27 & 29, May 4 & 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) - Discover the therapeutic potential of cannabis through food and wellness. Learn from medical professionals, holistic practitioners, and culinary experts to create health-focused cannabis edibles that support specific wellness goals while understanding the science behind cannabinoids, terpenes, and their synergistic effects with nutrition.

For more information or to register, contact the SUNY Orange Plus office at 845-341-4890.