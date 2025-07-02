National Night Out festivities

Area residents are invited to join thousands of communities nationwide for the 41st Annual “National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event on Tuesday, Aug. 5. The Warwick Police Department is teaming up with the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition to bring this free, family-friendly event to the community from 5 to 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on Forester Avenue.

Enjoy games, face painting and other fun activities while listening to music by the Black Dirt Bandits. Children will have the opportunity to explore Department of Public Works and farm trucks, racecars, and emergency service vehicles in the Touch-A-Truck area. Food trucks will be onsite and once again, the Warwick Police Department will be grilling hotdogs.

“We are looking forward to a fun evening and to continue strengthening community relationships,” Chief John Rader said.

In addition to the WPD, other local police departments and emergency services units will be participating. Many non-profits and local businesses throughout the Town and Orange County will be on hand to provide local resources to residents, offering everyone the opportunity to learn more about their organization.

“The Coalition is proud to partner with the Warwick Police Department for this special event,” Warwick Valley Community Center Director of Prevention Kristine Wilson said. “National Night Out is about building strong, positive connections between neighbors and law enforcement. It’s also a chance to come together in a safe, welcoming, and substance-free space that celebrates community, trust, and prevention.”

In partnership with the WPD and Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition, the event is also presented by the DFC, Village of Warwick, Town of Warwick and state Sen. James Skoufis. For more information, call the WPD at (845) 986-5000 or the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition at (845) 986-6422.