National drug take back day

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will conduct a nationwide drug collection on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collections will be held at many locations around the state and are the best way to dispose of unused and unwanted pharmaceuticals to protect our environment. For more information and locations, enter your town and state on the DEA’s National Drug Take Back page at www.dea.gov.

The last nationwide drug collection day was held in April. According to the DEA, there were a total of 4590 collection sites and 310 tons of unwanted drugs were collected. Since October of 2020, over 9,910 tons have been collected.

DEA allows retail pharmacies and other entities to become authorized collectors, and there are medication drop box locations open year-round. To find one, use the DEA’s year-round drop-off locations finder at https://shorturl.at/uVpE6.