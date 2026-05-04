National Association of Letter Carriers ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive returns May 9

The National Association of Letter Carriers is asking folks across the nation to place non-perishable food items (canned soup, vegetables, pasta, rice, peanut butter) in a bag near their mailbox ahead of when their mail carrier arrives on May 9.

The goal of this event, which occurs yearly on the second Saturday in May, is to replenish local food pantries, which often run low on donations in the spring and summer months.

The campaign has collected over 1.9 billion pounds of food since 1993.

Susan Church-Northrup, Goshen Postmaster, shared the importance of the event in helping local pantries, such as the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry.

Residents may also drop off items at their local post office, Church-Northrup shared.