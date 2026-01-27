Musicians wow during concert

Fourth and fifth grade musicians drew a huge crowd of friends, family and alumni for their Annual Winter Concert at Golden Hill Elementary School on Jan. 20. Led by Kristin Risedorph and William Couture, the students performed many well-rehearsed pieces.

The choral pieces each had a theme of happiness. The fifth grade chorus performed “Merry Round,” “Bright Happy Day” and “Finding the Sunshine,” followed by the Select Choir performing “Happiness Runs.” The fourth grade chorus performed “Jolly Round,” “Happy Heart” and “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” Together, all students performed “Happiness” to close out the show.

The band had a weather theme for its set. The fourth grade band made its instrumental debut with a piece titled “Volcano.” The fifth grade band followed with “Those Wonderful Woodwinds” and “Blizzard’s Fury.”

World Drumming, an after-school club for fifth grade students, performed “Zip Code to Sleepytown” between the two acts and earned an electric round of applause.

Principal Starla Ciarelli extended a thank you to Superintendent Lisamarie Spindler and the Board of Education for providing Golden Hill with new acoustic shells which brought the students’ performance to a whole new level.

“My sister sings and plays an instrument,” said audience member and kindergartener Scarlett Caldwell about her sister Leilani Caldwell. “She’s really good.”

Audience members received a beautiful program featuring student artwork. The cover, depicting a peaceful winter scene, was designed by fourth grader Silas Clark. Art teacher Nick Camia asked students to submit work that represented winter in a happy way.