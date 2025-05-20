Music to help you get through the week

Another week of great musical entertainment awaits! Check it out:

Saturday, May 24

The Bob Dylan Tribute Festival returns to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) starting at 12 p.m. This ticketed event features performances by Kyle Hancharick, Dylan Doyle with Rob Stoner, Jeff Slate, Leslie Mendelson with James Wordsworth and Lucy Kaplansky. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, with weekend passes available for $30 in advance.

At 2, One Swift Kick delivers timeless classic rock and pop covers at Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane, Warwick). Also at 2, Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Road, Warwick) kicks off its live music season with Brian & Rosie.

At 5, country outfit Black Dirt Bandits perform at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick).

At 6, Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester) brings retro flair with Ladies of the 80’s.

At 7, Vinyl Tap rocks the Pine Island Tap House (682 County Route 1, Pine Island).

Norton Small Band closes the evening at 8 at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick).

Sunday, May 25

Day two of the Bob Dylan Tribute Festival kicks off at noon at Warwick Valley Winery with performances by Jack Grace Duo, Solomon Plays Dylan, the E’lissa Jones Band, Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure and Jack Petruzzelli with Worm Farm.

At 2, James Patrick brings a mix of classic rock, country and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery and Applewood Winery features JP Conques., delivering southern and classic rock vibes. At the same time, Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island) hosts Soul Purpose, a high-energy band known for powerhouse vocals, tight horns and infectious grooves. Tickets are available at bluearrowfarm.com.

At 3., Devin Daversa brings his signature sound to Pennings Farm Cidery, Bruce Perone plays timeless classics at The Last Whisky Bar and Tin Barn Brewing welcomes Hurley Mountain Highway.

At 4, Vinyl Tap returns for a waterside set at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, N.J.).

Memorial Day

The Bob Dylan Tribute Festival wraps up at Warwick Valley Winery with a noon start, featuring Evan Teatum, Rod MacDonald, Sloan Wainwright, The Kennedys and the Stella Blues Band.

At 2, Pennings Farm Cidery welcomes Identity Crisis Duo, a versatile cover act known for their dynamic range. Also at 2, acoustic guitarist and storyteller John Sheehan brings his songs to Applewood Winery.

Wednesday, May 28

Danny C kicks off his summer Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series at 4 p.m. with Some Guys and a Broad providing a classic rock soundtrack at Blue Arrow Farm.

At Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester) at 6:30, Joe Taino hosts a Blues Jam Session. Having shared stages with Etta James and Johnny Winter, Taino brings experience in rock, blues, jazz and Latin music.

Thursday, May 29

Blue Arrow Farm hosts classic rock band Felix and the Cats at 6 p.m. At the same time, the Acoustic Bad Boyz launch the fifth anniversary weekend celebration at Tin Barn Brewing.

At 7, an open mic night will be held at the Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A Greenwood Lake).

Friday, May 30

Lisa Pellegrino opens the weekend with an acoustic performance at 5 p.m. at All One One All Farm.

At 6, Tin Barn Brewing presents Identity Crisis while Midnight Slim and LaurieAnne perform live at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden (161 State Route 94 S., Warwick) offering a mix of blues, rock and soulful harmonies.

At 7, Pure Petty takes the stage at Blue Arrow Farm for a Tom Petty tribute experience. Buy tickets at bluearrowfarm.com.

The evening wraps up with the eclectic electric accordionist D’RAZ at The Last Whisky Bar at 8 and Hit N Run bringing high-energy covers to Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida) at 8:30.

