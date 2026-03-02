Michael’s Appliance Center launches Italian-inspired art competition for students

Michael’s Appliance Center is inviting high school art students across Orange County to participate in “Design the Hood: Inspired by Italy,” a creative competition celebrating Italian design and craftsmanship.

Students are challenged to submit original artwork inspired by Italian culture, landscapes, architecture, or culinary tradition. The winning concept will be painted on a white Italian-made Elica range hood and permanently displayed in the Michael’s showroom.

“We wanted to create something that celebrates creativity while connecting our Italian heritage appliances with local artistic talent,” said Christopher Walsh, store manager at Michael’s.



The winner will receive a $500 prize and public recognition. Their school’s art department will receive a $250 donation. Submissions are due by April 17.

For details, visit https://shorturl.at/TzuFx.