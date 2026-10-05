Michael Newhard honored as Warwick Citizen of the Year

Village of Warwick Mayor and businessman Michael Newhard has been chosen as Warwick Citizen of the Year for 2026-2027.

Newhard, along with Donna Benson and Robbie Jacobs, who received this year’s Outstanding Community Service Awards, will be honored during an awards ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 21, at The Landmark Inn.

Additionally, a pair of 99-year-old Warwick legends, Donald Farland and Evelyn Card, will share center stage as recipients of Lifetime Achievement Awards for their decades of service to the Warwick community.

The event, sponsored by the Warwick Valley Rotary Club, begins with a one-hour open bar social at 6 p.m. followed by food and the awards program. Tickets are $75 and available at warwickvalleyrotary.org or by calling Leo R. Kaytes at (845) 629-6497.

Retired Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton will be master of ceremonies for the 19th consecutive year. Event co-chairs are Leo R. Kaytes, Tina Buck and Stan Martin.

Proceeds from the evening will be donated to Rotary International’s PolioPlus project to eliminate polio worldwide. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation matches the donation two-for-one. To date, PolioPlus has received almost $120,000 from the Warwick Rotary event.

About the honorees

Michael Newhard is a lifelong Village of Warwick resident who has served as mayor since 2001, after earlier service on local boards and as a village trustee. Since Newhard became mayor, Warwick has strengthened its community character and public spaces, earning numerous honors, including first-place awards from America in Bloom and the Communities in Bloom International Challenge for beautification and civic pride.

Newhard is co-owner of Newhard’s the Home Source, a family business in Warwick’s historic downtown for more than 37 years.

Donna Benson was elected to three terms as County Clerk, 1998 to 2013. Her commitment to Florida public service continued throughout her time in office and continues to the present with extensive volunteer work and involvement with local organizations.

Throughout the years, Benson has been involved with numerous organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Florida Little League, Meals on Wheels, Florida Chamber of Commerce, Hudson Valley Council Committees for Distinguished Citizens, The Office of Aging/RSVP Advisory Councils, AHRC Botanical Gardens, American Legion Auxiliary, United Way and St. Joseph’s Living Rosary Society.

Robbie Jacobs is the owner of Back In The Game Consignment in Florida. Through his bicycle program, he has given away thousands of bicycles to children and families. Bikes that might other wise sit unused are collected, refurbished and then given to children and adults who might never have one.

His generosity extends far beyond bicycles. Through his business Robbie has provided sporting equipment, clothing, formula, strollers and other necessities to those in need. He maintains a small food pantry, supports local sports teams, and continually finds ways to help people who walk through his door.

Evelyn Card, age 99, has served the Warwick community for nearly six decades.

Evelyn joined the Warwick Valley Central School District in 1966 and served as building secretary at Kings Elementary School for nearly 25 years. She became a familiar, trusted presence for generations of students, parents, teachers, and families.

Her dedication to Warwick extended far beyond her professional duties. Beginning in the early 1960s, Evelyn volunteered for nearly a decade with the Queen Village Queens, Warwick’s nationally recognized all-girls drum and bugle corps. Her service took her throughout the Northeast, including appearances in President Richard Nixon’s inaugural parade and the Miss America Parade.

Don McFarland, who will celebrate his 100th birthday this Christmas, has left his imprint in the Town of Warwick for decades. He’s a World War II veteran, NASA Research Engineer retiree, owner of The Burt Farm, historian, conservationist and an active member and officer of Warwick’s American Legion Post 214 for 44 years.

His is a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church serving previously on their Vestry, making applebutter for Applefest fundraising, and lead the committee to acquire the “new” organ. He also was a devoted member of the choir and only recently stopped singing after singing in church choirs for 94 years. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for 20 years.