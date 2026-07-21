Members of Troop #514 earn Bronze Award by creating community exercise stations at Glenmere Lake Park

Eleven local Girl Scouts from Troop #514 in Florida, N.Y., earned their Bronze Award by creating community exercise stations at Glenmere Lake Park.

As part of their project, the group designed and created exercise stations throughout the park for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy. The new stations encourage outdoor activity and provide a fun way for the community to incorporate fitness into their time at the park.

Troop #514 was supported by Village of Florida Mayor Daniel Harter, Jr., the Village of Florida Board of Trustees, and the Village of Florida Department of Public Works, whose support and assistance made this project possible.

Along with members earning their Bronze Award, 35 girls from the service unit were bridged into their next levels of scouts. The troop also had a ribbon cutting for the rehabbed GS bridge at the Glenmere bridge, which was damaged in a storm last year.