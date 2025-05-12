x
Meet TEANIE & SKYE!

| 12 May 2025 | 01:54
8 year old male, 2 year old female

lost their home to house fire

Warwick, NY

Boston Terrier & mini Doodle

ABOUT

Characteristics

Both enjoy walks

He’s calm, She’s playful

COAT LENGTH

His short, hers requires grooming

HOUSETRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neutered & Spayed, vaccinated, tested

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Respectful children

Yard to play in

He’d prefer his own person

ADOPT TEANIE AND/OR SKYE!

Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.

PO BOX 61

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-2473

wvhumane.org

warwickhumane@yahoo.com