May to run for county legislator

Maria May announced her run for Orange County Legislator for District 10 on the Democratic and Working Families lines. The announcement was made on July 23, 2025.

May holds a Ph.D. in Education from Fordham University and has been an educator in the Suffern Central School District for the past 25 years. A Tuxedo resident since 2009, May served as a member of the Town Council from 2020 through 2023 and is the current Chairperson of the Tuxedo Parks and Recreation Advisory Board as well as a member of the Town of Tuxedo’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

“I am extremely proud to have helped deliver an $800 million housing development to Tuxedo in the Tuxedo Reserves. We ensured that the Reserves would be a partner with our town negotiating the creation of ‘missing middle’ housing and funding for a state of the art sewer system that will benefit not just the new development, but all of the Tuxedo Hamlet.

“As I have spoken to my fellow Tuxedo and Monroe residents,” she continued, “I hear the concerns of my Monroe residents about the financial impact the $185 million dollar updates to the Harriman Wastewater Treatment Plant will have on their bottom line. I personally know the time and dedication it takes to responsibly improve our infrastructure and will take that skill set to Goshen”

May added that she believes that partisan divides are a barrier to progress and that hyper partisanship works to the detriment of Orange County residents, not their benefit. She also said she will continue to work across party lines and will remain laser-focused on the needs of taxpayers she serves.

District 10 includes the Town and Village of Chester and the northern portion of the Town of Warwick. She has been endorsed by the Democratic Committee in Monroe, Tuxedo, and the Orange County Democratic Party.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.