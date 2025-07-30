Market attracts visitors from afar

Every organization likes to cast a wider net to attract more customers or members who can help spread the word about their experience with the products and services that they may offer. On Saturday, July 19, the Lakeside Farmers Market received a visit from a family from Lyon, France, who often visit to assist their daughter, a Greenwood Lake resident.

“We often visit our daughter to help her out,” said her mom, who has recently shopped at the market on Saturday, as is typically the case when she is at home. Lyon features exceptional Roman ruins, including the Ancient Theatre of Fourvière. The Renaissance district of Vieux Lyon is one of the largest and best-preserved in Europe, with cobblestone streets, secret passageways, and Gothic and Renaissance architecture. And the city is considered the culinary heart of France, even more than Paris, and was home to legendary chef Paul Bocuse. And the nearby Rhône-Alpes region supplies world-class ingredients: wine, cheeses, meats, and produce. “My mom enjoys the fresh produce available here at the market,” said her daughter.

There were many fine choices of gourmet foods this Saturday, including the classic Italian eggplant, known for its large size and meaty texture, and the slender Japanese eggplants, which are great for stir-frying and have a creamy texture when cooked.

“The Japanese eggplant has thinner skin, fewer seeds and is sweeter when cooked,” said Jeff Bailis of J&A Farm.“I like to grill it, or use it in almost every recipe except, perhaps, the traditional eggplant parmesan.”

Nearby were Italian-style cheeses from Jersey Girl Cheese in Branchville, N.J. “We have Cacciocavallo (a sharper cheese similar to the provolone family), fresh Mozzarella, Buratta, Scamorza, and others,” their representative, Madelyn, said.

And for those interested in fresh baked bread and rolls, Flower & Dough (sour dough breads, pastries, and rolls) and Trattoria Italiana (fresh baked Italian specialty rolls and cookies) were on hand with plenty to choose from. John from Shannon’s Eyes on the Pies had a terrific selection of apple pastries, savory and sweet pies, and other delights. Meanwhile, Amy (The Lunch Lady) featured a mouthwatering assortment of prepared foods, many of them vegan.

The Lakeside Farmers Market, open every Saturday through the end of October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., accepts SNAP currency and also provides its own Market Bucks program. Stop by for live entertainment, information from local community organizations, food scraps drop-off, and get to know the local farmers, food providers, and artisans crafters who can answer any question you may have about where their ingredients come from.

For more information, log onto VillageofGreenwoodLake.gov/lakeside-farmers-market/.