Longtime provider of holiday-time horse-drawn carriage rides retires after many years of serving the community

Sean Giery, who for many years provided the community with horse-drawn carriage rides through the Village of Warwick during the Home for the Holidays celebration, has retired, The Warwick Merchants Collective, a Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce committee, shared via email.

“Sean and his horses have become a cherished part of Warwick’s holiday tradition, creating countless joyful memories for families and visitors alike. While they will be deeply missed, we wish them a happy and well-deserved retirement. The Warwick Merchants Collective is committed to carrying forward the warmth, joy, and holiday spirit that Sean and his horses brought to our village each year,” the Warwick Merchants Collective said.

Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce seeks local farmer to provide hayrides during the holiday season

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce is hoping a local farmer will step in to provide hayrides during the holiday season.

“As we look toward the holiday season, we want to lean into Warwick’s farming roots and celebrate what makes our area so special. We are currently working to secure a traditional tractor-pulled hayride trailer as an alternative for this year’s festivities,” said Sarah Colley, chairperson of the Warwick Merchants Collective, a Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce committee.

“The experience would reflect the same agricultural traditions residents and visitors enjoy during Warwick’s celebrated apple- and pumpkin-picking season while bringing that familiar sense of community and nostalgia into the holidays,” Colley said.

Local farmers interested in providing their services are encouraged to reach out to the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce by calling (845) 986-2720 or by emailing info@warwickcc.org.