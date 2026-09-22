Local Lions Clubs unite to form Mental Health Committee

To help address mental health concerns, suicide risks and emphasize wellness and support nationwide, the Lions Clubs of Warwick, Florida, and Greenwood Lake, N.Y., have formed a joint Mental Health Committee

The effort kicks off Thursday, Oct. 8, with a free public presentation at the Florida Fire House, 19 South Main Street, from 6 to 8 p.m. The session — dubbed Lions Training Day — will feature Lion members Jeanne Marron, Ph.D., and Judy Battista, Warwick Cares Mental Health and suicide prevention advocate, who will walk attendees through how to recognize early warning signs of mental health distress, respond with basic intervention, connect people to local resources, and emphasize well-being. Those interested can RSVP by emailing Lionsclubuniteo@gmail.com.

“Our three clubs have spent over seven decades each working side-by-side with local families, schools, and volunteer organizations,” committee organizers said in a statement. “By combining our resources, our individual ties to the mental health community, we are able to amplify our reach and share a unified message of hope across the entire Warwick valley.”

The Oct. 8 session is intended as the first in a quarterly training series, with future sessions covering additional mental health and wellness topics. The clubs are partnering with several established organizations to shape the programming, including Warwick Cares Mental Health Initiatives, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), Team Up For Hope, and Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662.

The committee is also planning longer-term, physical reminders of the effort’s reach. Each club plans to install “Hope Benches” and memorial trees, and other community projects in its own village over the coming year — permanent outdoor installations meant to serve as, in the group’s words, “evolving touchpoints” for the community long after Mental Illness Awareness Week ends.

How residents can get involved

Attend: Lions Training Day, Thursday, October 8, 6–8 p.m., Florida Fire House, 19 South Main Street, Florida, NY.

RSVP: Lionsclubuniteo@gmail.com

Stay informed: The same email address will be used to share updates on future trainings and the rollout of the Hope Bench and memorial tree projects.

Through the new alliance, the three clubs say they’re reaffirming Lions Clubs International’s founding motto — “We Serve” — with a renewed focus on a challenge organizers say touches nearly every family in the Warwick valley in some way.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, suicide, substance use, or feeling overwhelmed, the 988 Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988. Chat 988Lifeline.org.