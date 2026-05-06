Local kid competes in NWF Junior Ranger contest

Levi Conteras, a child from Warwick, is competing in the National Wildlife Federation’s “A Wild Adventure for Kids Who Love Nature with Jeff Corwin” for Junior Ranger.



Levi has a love of outdoors, whether foraging, hiking, or fishing —and especially riding his quad.

The winner of the competition will earn $20,000, enjoy an exclusive wildlife experience with Jeff Corwin, and appear in a “Ranger Rick Magazine.”

To support Levi in this journey, you can cast your free vote daily at: https://jr-ranger.org/2026/levi-0e46 (weekly voting Sunday-Thursday)

Free votes verify through Facebook, however, you don’t need an account to donate! All donations are tax deductible in support of the National Wildlife Federation.