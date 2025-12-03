Local festival ushers in holiday season

Greenwood Lake kicked off the holiday season in grand style on Saturday, Nov.29, 2025 with the Annual Holiday Festival held at Winstanley Park. Residents and visitors gathered in the heart of the village for an afternoon filled with music, family fun, local shopping, and seasonal cheer.

Throughout the day, the village came alive with musical performances by local groups like the Tappan Zee Bridgemen Brass Quartet, Boy Scouts and Girl Scout troops who serenaded the audience, and the lively performances from Sheahan-Gormley Irish Dance troupe, creating a spirited soundtrack for the celebration. Crowds explored an impressive selection of food trucks and holiday market vendors, offering unique handcrafted gifts and locally inspired items just in time for the holiday season.

One of the most anticipated moments of the afternoon was Santa’s grand arrival, delighting children and adults alike as he sat with them for photos and listened to their expectations for the coming holiday. Meanwhile, the Grinch selected some of the accompanying family members and gave them a quick slide exit if he suspected that they were on the “naughty” list.

Families enjoyed the free activities, including classic horse-and-carriage rides, a festive kids’ slide, and hands-on attractions that kept young visitors smiling throughout the event. For adults, the celebration featured a cozy beverage area serving seasonal drinks, complemented by delicious food options and outdoor heaters that kept everyone warm and comfortable as the festivities continued into the evening, despite the seasonally chilly temperatures.

The event finale introduced the lighting of the holiday Christmas tree with a short countdown by Mayor Tom Howley.

“This event gets better each year since the venue was changed from Waterstone Road to Winstanley Park, allowing a much larger celebration area for residents and their guests,” Howley said. “We are always glad to see residents initiating the holiday season by meeting and greeting their neighbors during this Festival.”

The event showcased Greenwood Lake’s strong community spirit, drawing together neighbors, families, and local businesses for a memorable celebration that set a joyful tone for the holiday season ahead.

Photo credits: Peter Lyons Hall