A presentation of Lessons and Carols will be held at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church in Warwick on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m.

The Festival of Lessons and Carols, a program of Scripture and song, dates to the late 19th century. In this service, nine Scripture lessons recount the fall of Adam and Eve, the promise of a Messiah, the Incarnation, and the Great Commission to preach the Gospel. Each lesson is followed by a carol or other song that reflects on the lesson’s message and a brief prayer.

This year, St. Stephen’s Choir and Children’s Chorus will participate in the festival.

It will be held in the church located at 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. The program is open to the public, there is no charge to attend. A free will offering will be taken to support the Music Ministry at St. Stephen’s.