Law and Order. Recognize this man?

The Town of Warwick Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify a man suspected of committing a lewd act near Bellvale Farms Creamery on Sunday, July 26.

“The Town of Warwick Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating a reported incident involving lewd sexual conduct that occurred around 7:27 p.m. Sunday, July 26, in the vicinity of Bellvale Farms Creamery,” the department said in a July 27 press release. “As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives are seeking the public’s assistance identifying the individual.”

The department said that based on witness accounts, the individual pictured in this article was “observed leaving the area on foot, fleeing toward the Appalachian Trail” and appeared to be hiking through the area.

They ask anyone that who recognizes the man or who was in the area at the time of the incident and/or may have information on the matter call 845-986-5000.