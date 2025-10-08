Jim Gerstner named Citizen of Year

Warwick native Jim Gerstner, who has spent much of his life giving back to his hometown, will be on the receiving end Oct. 22 when he is honored as Warwick 2025-2026 Citizen of the Year.

During his 49 years of volunteering with the Warwick Fire Department, Gerstner has worked his way through the ranks and says he’s enjoyed every step of the way. Along this journey, he has been captain, president and currently a trustee of Raymond Hose Company, Warwick Fire Department fire chief, president of the Orange County Volunteer Firemen’s Association and president of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of Orange County.

He was elected to the Warwick Town Council in May 1999 and served as deputy supervisor for 20 of his 25 years and seven months with the Town.

Gerstner acknowledged his late wife, Kathy, as having contributed to his achievements. Kathy passed away in 2022. They were married for almost 38 years.

Tony Cosimano flew hundreds of helicopter combat missions in Vietnam. Three times his bullet-riddled aircraft went down. Each time he escaped, was rescued and remained eager to return to the skies to help his fellow soldiers.

An unpaid volunteer reserve officer for various police organizations, he was instrumental in providing guidance to sheriff’s departments in developing and implementing their own aircraft support programs.

An active member of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club and American Legion, Cosimano is generous with his time, knowledge and resources. He and his late wife, Peggy, were active with Winslow Therapeutic Riding, Warwick Humane Society and the Albert Wisner Public Library as well as veteran and youth programs. He is now the commander of Warwick’s American Legion Post 214, was Grand Marshal of Warwick’s 2021 Memorial Day Parade and was selected for last summer’s Hudson Valley Honor Flight.

Neil Sinclair worked as an international electronics executive and importer, sought greater participation with local volunteers focused on improving the Warwick community. He joined Rotary, motivated by its motto “Service Above Self.” Two years later, he served as president of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club for the first time. Since then, he has served three additional one-year terms as club president, a record for the 75-member non-profit service organization.

Last year Sinclair became a regional assistant governor when his good friend and fellow Warwick Rotarian Leo R. Kaytes assumed the role of district governor for the eight-county Mid-Hudson Rotary District 7210. His wife, Fran, refers to him as someone who willingly takes on difficult tasks as he participates in community service while ensuring he has time for his family, playing tennis several times a week, and occasionally traveling.

Gerstner, Cosimano, and Sinclair will be recognized at a ceremony the Landmark Inn. The Warwick Valley Rotary Club-sponsored event begins with a one-hour open bar social at 6 p.m. followed by food and the awards program. Tickets are $75 and available at warwickvalleyrotary.org. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Rotary International’s PolioPlus project to eliminate polio worldwide.