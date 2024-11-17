Jennings Creek Fire update

On the evening of Nov. 16, the Jennings Creek Fire jumped one of the containment lines between 32 Edgemere and Wah Ta Wah Park. As the fire began to spread, the town issued a voluntary evacuation for residents from 32 Edgemere to Emerald Point. An evacuation site was set up at the Greenwood Lake Middle School located at 1247 Lakes Rd. The evacuation was requested in order to more effectively move fire equipment to the affected area, Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer said in an update on Facebook.

Police and other emergency personnel were on hand to assist with the evacuation, which included people’s pets.

Fire officials said the fire spread beyond the containment line by about five acres, and that while the fire breached a containment line, it had not reached the contingency line, and no structures were in danger, as of about 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Firefighters worked throughout the night to extinguish the hot spots along Edgemere.

Earlier in the day Saturday, the fire was estimated to be 88% contained, Greenwood Lake Mayor Tom Howley reported. Fire companies from as far away as Montana were on hand to help fight the blaze. New York Air National Guard Chinook helicopters could be see dropping buckets of water, which could contain up to 2,000 gallons from each bucket.

The fire has burned over 5,200 acres so far.