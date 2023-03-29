In a league of her own

Music has always been there for Warwick Valley High School senior Caitlin Emanuel. She started playing the drums when she was a 2-year-old and now also plays the piano, bass guitar and saxophone.

“Music has always been around me since I was little,” Emanuel said. “I feel like music is always a place I can go to whenever anything happens. And I just love how it can express different emotions.”

Her father was a drummer, and he’s the one who got her started in music. She went from a starter kit to using his drums, adding piano lessons and the saxophone in fourth grade and then started playing the bass.

“I’ve just always been pulled to the rhythm section of a band,” Emanuel said. “That’s why I was interested in drums and bass, and drums was always just an interest of mine as a kid. I also teach private drum lessons because I want to inspire a younger generation and share my passion with others.”

WVHS band director Megan Shafer, for one, is happy that Emanuel is sharing her talents.

“Caitlin is a member of the wind ensemble saxophone section, and for the Pops concert she also played bass. She is also the lead alto player in our jazz ensemble,” Shafer said. “Caitlin is a wonderful musician, very reliable, hard worker and always has a positive attitude. Caitlin is willing to help out with any tasks regarding the band program here at the high school, helping set up for concerts, organizing paperwork and music or helping out a fellow saxophone player with notes.”

At WVMS, Emanuel played bass and drums with the Guitar Club and was also in Wire Choir. Over the summer, she performed with Fiddle Frenzy.

“I really enjoyed playing with others and meeting new people in the guitar club,” she said.

Emanuel played a saxophone solo as part of the Jazz Ensemble at the WVHS Winter Band Concert. Her next performance will be at the Combined Band Concert in the high school gymnasium.

In addition to playing music, Emanuel took part in public service activities as part of the Interact Club. She is the treasurer of the Interact Club and of the band and is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Mu Alpha Theta math honor society.

In the fall, she was a co-captain of the varsity tennis team and a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar Athlete.

Emanuel plans to attend college in the fall and major in business, either marketing or business analytics.

“I definitely want to still pursue music in college,” she said. “I’m probably not going to major in it, but I will still keep up with it and play. I want to continue with tennis too, with intramurals or a club.”